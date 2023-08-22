UP farms experience hay shortages

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - As the summer months are ending, some farmers say their hay yields are lower than last year.

The Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center in Chatham is one of these farms.

Farm Manager Paul Naasz said hay yield is down 27% compared to last year. He said it’s worse for other farms.

“I’ve talked to a lot of the local farmers,” Naasz said. “And they’re saying their hay yields are down anywhere from 40% to 50%.”

Naasz said variables including soil quality and type of crop can lead to a shortage. However, he said the weather was a major contributing factor.

“It’s the lack of rainfall that we had earlier in May,” Naasz said. “Our fields I don’t think got hurt as bad as others because we have a lot of alfalfa. We got relatively good soil here, well-drained soil, and we can grow alfalfa. Alfalfa is a very deep-rooted crop and can get down to the moisture.”

Director James DeDecker said shortages like this mean farmers may not be able to feed their livestock.

“For ruminant livestock, like cattle or sheep, forages, or hay, is the basis of their diet,” DeDecker said. “So, without enough production of the right quality, it’s difficult to maintain those animals.”

DeDecker said that purchasing hay and reducing herd amounts is a good short-term solution. However, he said there are better ways to improve your overall hay output.

“Looking at the types of forage crops that you’re growing, are they adapted to this environment? Are they suited to your soil types?” DeDecker said. “Looking at how you’re caring for that hay and pastureland in terms of soil health and fertility, grazing, for example, versus hay production.”

DeDecker also said the U.P. Research and Extension Center has cattle and forage research available for farmers.

