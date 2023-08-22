UP farms experience hay shortages

The Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center in Chatham says hay yield is down 27%.
The Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center in Chatham says hay yield is down 27%.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - As the summer months are ending, some farmers say their hay yields are lower than last year.

The Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center in Chatham is one of these farms.

Farm Manager Paul Naasz said hay yield is down 27% compared to last year. He said it’s worse for other farms.

“I’ve talked to a lot of the local farmers,” Naasz said. “And they’re saying their hay yields are down anywhere from 40% to 50%.”

Naasz said variables including soil quality and type of crop can lead to a shortage. However, he said the weather was a major contributing factor.

“It’s the lack of rainfall that we had earlier in May,” Naasz said. “Our fields I don’t think got hurt as bad as others because we have a lot of alfalfa. We got relatively good soil here, well-drained soil, and we can grow alfalfa. Alfalfa is a very deep-rooted crop and can get down to the moisture.”

Director James DeDecker said shortages like this mean farmers may not be able to feed their livestock.

“For ruminant livestock, like cattle or sheep, forages, or hay, is the basis of their diet,” DeDecker said. “So, without enough production of the right quality, it’s difficult to maintain those animals.”

DeDecker said that purchasing hay and reducing herd amounts is a good short-term solution. However, he said there are better ways to improve your overall hay output.

“Looking at the types of forage crops that you’re growing, are they adapted to this environment? Are they suited to your soil types?” DeDecker said. “Looking at how you’re caring for that hay and pastureland in terms of soil health and fertility, grazing, for example, versus hay production.”

DeDecker also said the U.P. Research and Extension Center has cattle and forage research available for farmers.

Click here for those resources.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four were arrested as part of an undercover 3-day operation in Forsyth Township.
4 of 7 men arrested in child sex crime sting arraigned in Marquette County District Court
ANF - Plane Crash
Gladstone man killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified
The preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr., the accused murderer of Harley Rose...
Preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr. in Harley Corwin murder case began Monday
Mason Clark (Left) was diagnosed with DIPG, an inoperable brain tumor.
‘I just can’t thank everybody enough’: Hundreds show up for ‘Walk with Mason’ fundraiser
While no action was taken, some of the rebranding has already begun.
MAPS takes first steps towards nickname rebranding

Latest News

The budget shows a shortfall of $631,190 shortfall compared to the revenue this year.
Marquette City Commission gets first look at proposed 2024 budget
The Marquette Police Department was involved in the arrests this past Thursday through Sunday,...
Crime journalist Chris Hansen, Marquette Police weigh in on 3-day child sex crime sting operation
Kids Cove Playground
Marquette seeks artists to build dragonfly sculpture
Joy Fest
Peter White Public Library to host Joy Festival