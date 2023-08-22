Trader Joe’s recalls multigrain crackers that may contain metal

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds...
Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds after learning the product may contain metal.(Trader Joe's)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds after learning the product may contain metal.

The affected products have a best used by date of March 1, 2024, to March 5, 2024, and the SKU number 76156.

The company said there are no injuries reported at this time in connection with the recall. They also reported the boxes potentially affected have been removed from their inventory.

Trader Joe’s advises anyone who has bought or received the product to not eat the crackers and to throw the product away or return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ANF - Plane Crash
Gladstone man killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified
According to the Marquette County Prosecutors Office, the operation targeted suspects that...
7 charged with child sexually abusive activity after multi-agency undercover operation in Forsyth Township
Mason Clark (Left) was diagnosed with DIPG, an inoperable brain tumor.
‘I just can’t thank everybody enough’: Hundreds show up for ‘Walk with Mason’ fundraiser
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations
Isolated flash flooding, potentially damaging hail before subsiding to sunnier but sweltering...
Soaking rain, thunderstorms before heat, humidity ramp up midweek

Latest News

Andrea Marsh and Marty Achatz join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
All Booked UP: join Elizabeth and Tia in reading Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead”
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air
FILE - Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former...
First co-defendants in Trump indictment surrender at Fulton County jail
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
1 killed, 1 injured after large home explodes, officials in North Carolina say