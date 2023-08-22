Texas woman, two children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children, ages 7 and 9, were found dead in an apartment.
By Chelsea Collinsworth, Emma McSpadden and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children were found dead in an apartment.

Police officers were called to a home in Lubbock at 10:37 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old LaCandria Ibrahim, a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl all dead within, KCBD reports.

Police said they believe the deaths were the result of an apparent “murder-suicide.”

Investigators said the property manager accessed the housing unit and found Ibrahim dead. The property manager then called police. The bodies of the two children were found after officers arrived on scene.

Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ANF - Plane Crash
Gladstone man killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified
According to the Marquette County Prosecutors Office, the operation targeted suspects that...
7 charged with child sexually abusive activity after multi-agency undercover operation in Forsyth Township
Mason Clark (Left) was diagnosed with DIPG, an inoperable brain tumor.
‘I just can’t thank everybody enough’: Hundreds show up for ‘Walk with Mason’ fundraiser
Isolated flash flooding, potentially damaging hail before subsiding to sunnier but sweltering...
Soaking rain, thunderstorms before heat, humidity ramp up midweek
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations

Latest News

Workers make adjustments to buoys being used as a barrier along the Rio Grande, Monday, Aug....
A judge will consider if Texas can keep its floating barrier to block migrants crossing from Mexico
Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
As Tropical Storm Hilary shrinks, desert and mountain towns dig themselves out of the mud
Among the issues with contract negotiations were higher wages for employees and the tightening...
UPS workers to vote on tentative labor contract
Hawaii is recovering from the deadliest United States wildfire in more than a century. (KGMB,...
Maui fire chief describes chaos of Lahaina wildfires