Tavaris Jackson faces 2 additional felonies, including death of a fetus

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Within two hours of the courtroom doors opening Tuesday, Tavaris Jackson had been bound over to circuit court for three felonies in the murder of 22-year-old Harley Rose Corwin.

The felony charges now include committing an act that resulted in the death of a fetus.

In his ruling, 94th District Court Judge Steven Parks said, “It is my intent to bind over the third request for the death of a fetus, given that the doctor’s testimony established that the mother’s death likely resulted in the death of the fetus.”

Parks read through a timeline of the movements of Jackson and Corwin on July 3, including the evidence of when Corwin was last alive.

“So, we have the timeline that I see, starting with The Store,” Parks said. “They’re together. They leave The Store. They go up 35. They’re together up there. They turn around, and then they go to Fuller Park according to the 360. And that, of course, is where her body is eventually located,” Parks said.

The timeline was pieced together by law enforcement from Life 360 data and video feeds taken from The Store, a gas station the two stopped at in the morning, and Menards, where Jackson showed up without Corwin in the afternoon.

Life 360 is an app that allows family members to keep track of their loved one’s movements. Corwin had her best friend, Isabelle Martin, download the app in late January or early February, Martin said during her testimony yesterday. She said Corwin told her it was for safety reasons.

The other new charge Jackson faces is felony possession of a firearm.

Dr. Haaris Iqbal, a forensic pathology fellow at Western Michigan University, testified yesterday that Corwin’s death came from gunshot wounds found during the autopsy he conducted.

“From the examination, we were able to identify two gunshots [to] her head, perforated gunshot wounds [to] her head,” Iqbal said.

Parks mentioned Jackson’s inconsistencies in police interviews during his rulings.

An Escanaba City Police detective testified to the same inconsistencies during Tuesday’s hearing.

“First, he (said) he only saw her in the morning. Then, later on, it was, ‘Oh, she did come over to my house,’” Det. Todd Chouinard said. “And then later on, (he said) ‘we went down to that park. We drove around a little bit.’ And then, it went further to driving past Ford River almost to Cedar River/Fuller Park area.”

Chouinard affirmed that Jackson’s story changed every time police presented him with new evidence that included the data from Life 360.

Jackson bowed his head when Parks said he would be bound over on the charge of homicide in Corwin’s death.

“There’s probable cause to believe, based on the circumstantial evidence, that he (Jackson) caused the death of the victim,” Parks said. “And the deaths were not accidental, and that he intended to kill her and that there was no justification or excuse or any other circumstances that would reduce the nature of the crime.”

Corwin’s family stood and faced Jackson as he was led out of the courtroom after the judge’s rulings.

Jackson was bound over to the circuit court for arraignment on the three charges. The hearing has not been scheduled.

TV6 will continue to update the story as further information is presented.

