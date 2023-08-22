Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named RZA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four were arrested as part of an undercover 3-day operation in Forsyth Township.
4 of 7 men arrested in child sex crime sting arraigned in Marquette County District Court
ANF - Plane Crash
Gladstone man killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified
The preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr., the accused murderer of Harley Rose...
Preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr. in Harley Corwin murder case began Monday
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Ishpeming woman accused of lighting ex-husband on fire bound over to circuit court
While no action was taken, some of the rebranding has already begun.
MAPS takes first steps towards nickname rebranding

Latest News

This booking photo shows Devyn Michaels, 45, who is accused of killing her boyfriend.
Woman accused of killing boyfriend, leaving headless body for his mother to find
Essay writers include poets, artists, faith leaders, journalists, teachers, social workers,...
‘The Gift of Water’ anthology promotes safeguarding water-related resources
Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
Son pilots plane with flight attendant mom.
Son pilots plane with flight attendant mom
The Emberlight Festival.
Emberlight prepares for its final weekend