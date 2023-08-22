Republic prepares to get groovy with 70s-themed celebration

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic is preparing to bring on the boogie with an all-day 70s-themed celebration.

‘Retro Days of Republic’ originated last year with a celebration of the 60s, so this year the Republic ‘Retro Days’ Committee decided to celebrate the 70s. The day will include a Fun Run, a themed parade, vendors and a cornhole tournament.

This event will also feature the new ‘Disco Dogs’. This is a celebration of National Dog Day, and it will premiere pups leading the parade in their 70s attire.

There will also be food trucks, live music, historical displays as well as inflatables for the young ones.

Leslie Hurst, Republic Retro Days Committee member, said they will likely continue celebrating years chronologically.

“We did 60s last year so we just chose 70s and we’ll probably do 80s next year,” said Hurst. “We got a lot of feedback that said we should try to do an annual event, so that’s what we’re hoping to do.”

The event will take place on Saturday. There is no fee for admission, and costumes are encouraged.

