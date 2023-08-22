Preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr. in Harley Corwin murder case began Monday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The family of 22-year-old Harley Rose Corwin wore shirts that said “Justice For Harley” to court on Monday.

The two-day preliminary hearing for the man accused of her murder, Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr., started Monday morning. The hearing is for 94th District Court Judge Steven Parks to determine if there is enough evidence for Jackson to stand trial for Corwin’s murder.

Corwin’s body was found on July 8, near O.B. Fuller Park. She was pregnant at the time of her murder.

Jackson was arrested that same day.

At today’s hearing, the recording of Jackson’s first police interview played. In it, Jackson confirmed that he and Corwin had previously had a relationship, but the baby could not be his because of timing.

“The timing ain’t dope, because we stopped hooking up and everything in December,” Jackson said. “So, unless she’s lying about the due date.”

The interviewing officer also showed Jackson a map and timeline of the route he and Corwin drove on the day she died.

“When you came back, this is your track coming back, this is Fuller Park. You went this way, turned back around, came back. You came here. Here, you did a loop,” MSP Det. Sgt. Ron Baril said while gesturing to a map. “Then, you actually entered Fuller Park, came back out, came back in here and stopped right there.”

Baril then asked what Corwin and Jackson did while they were parked near Fuller Park. Jackson did not respond to the question.

“Harley’s body was right there,” Baril continued while pointing on the map at a spot around 150 yards away from where the two had been parked.

The pathologist who conducted Corwin’s autopsy also appeared by Zoom and identified the cause of death.

“From the examination, we were able to identify two gunshots of her head, perforated gunshot wounds of her head,” said Dr. Haaris Iqbal, forensic pathology fellow at Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker M.S. School of Medicine.

Iqbal said either wound would have resulted in Corwin’s death and that her unborn child would have died shortly after she did.

The hearing resumes Tuesday at 8 a.m.

