Peter White Public Library hosting book launch party in celebration of World Water Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library invites you to celebrate World Water Week with a book launch party.

“The Gift of Water” is a collection of essays, poems, and other writings by 45 authors- all with ties to the Upper Peninsula and the Great Lakes.

Originally published as an anthology in the Marquette Monthly, The Gift of Water is now available in hardcover or e-book.

Edited by Paul Lehmberg, the writings are reflections on ecology, art, and spiritual life.

The library is hosting a gala tonight, Aug. 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in its community room to celebrate that book.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to PWPL's Marty Achatz about a book launch event happening at the library.

Marty Achatz, the adult programming coordinator at the Peter White Public Library, says all people are welcome at this free event.

In addition to excerpt readings by select authors, the gala will feature food and live music.

Achatz shares an excerpt he wrote from The Gift of Water on the TV6 Morning News.

Hard-cover copies of The Gift of Water will be available for purchase at the gala.

You can learn more about the book and its initiative and order a copy at cedartreeinstitute.org.

