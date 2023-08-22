Peter White Public Library to host Joy Festival

Joy Fest
Joy Fest(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. library is encouraging folks to enjoy joy the upcoming weekend.

The Peter White Public Library is hosting its first-ever Joy Festival on Saturday. The goal of the event is to honor and remember Helen Jo Haskell-Remien. She founded the Joy Center, which Joy Festival organizers say was the West End’s art and wellness hub.

There will be music, vendors, poetry, and food at the festival. Organizers say the event is sure to bring joy to everyone involved.

“I don’t think that people have enough joy in their lives,” said Marty Achatz, Peter White Public Library adult programming coordinator. “Being able to gather together and talk about spiritual wellness, mental wellness, and physical wellness in one particular place or an event is kind of a remarkable thing.”

The Joy Festival will start at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Peter White Public Library’s community room.

