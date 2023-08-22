Northern Michigan University’s new Aspire Program helping students make transition to college

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University (NMU) students will be back to school on Aug. 28.

NMU has launched a new Aspire Summer Bridge & Scholars Program. The program has given 20 students an extra week on campus to make the transition to college life smooth.

It’s all thanks to an anonymous donation of an undisclosed amount to NMU. The 20 students are jump-starting their NMU education by taking a hybrid Native American Experience course that included four weeks of online instruction followed by a one-week on-campus experience, which is happening now.

“The goal that we set for the Aspire Program was to use our Native American Studies course, ‘the Native American Experience’ as an anchor point, because it’s broad, the course objectives are broad, they’re rooted in community and they’re rooted in the land,” said Joe Lubig, NMU Center for Native American Studies department head.

The students are earning four free college credits for their efforts in the classroom. They also moved into their residence halls early at no additional charge, received their laptops and had their orientation fees waived.

“They all chose to engage early with NMU and with each other,” Lubig added.

NMU’s Student Experience Associate Vice President Jeffo Korpi said it’s been very successful so far for the students and staff.

“This group, they’re already acting like Wildcats, they’re supporting their community, they’re supporting their fellow students, it’s just really neat to see them here on campus,” said Korpi.

These 20 students are from Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Korpi said the university hopes to grow the Aspire Program.

“This is something we want to continue not only for this particular program, but we want this to extend out to other academic programs,” Korpi said.

Seven current NMU students who completed the Student Leader Fellowship Program will mentor the new freshmen, who in turn will be encouraged to mentor future Aspire participants.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.