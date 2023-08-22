Michael Lancour appointed as Hancock School Board vice president, superintendent search continues

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hancock Public School Board secretary Michael Lancour is now the board’s vice president.

He was given this appointment unanimously during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, filling in the position following former vice-president Catherine Jordan’s appointment to president earlier this month.

Michael’s mother, Emily, was appointed to be the secretary in his place. This is Emily’s first meeting after being appointed as a trustee last week alongside Taylor Paul.

The search for a new superintendent also continues. During public comments, one attendee endorsed the current interim superintendent Chris Salani to be superintendent. They cited him for being open-minded, confidential and caring for the district.

“My question is,” said the attendee, “why start with someone new, and potentially outside the district, when we have someone here who has the best interests of the district at heart?”

Another attendee, however, expressed their concern about Salani as superintendent. They stated they are worried about the school becoming more sports-focused and less academically focused, citing the recent purchase of McAfee Field for $400,000.

Salani is currently serving as Hancock’s High School Principal and interim Director of Athletics.

“I would rather have seen that money go to hire more teachers and to expand the curriculum here, instead of being spent on a football field,” said the attendee. “We don’t know, or maybe you know, what maintenance is going to be required and what else is going to happen, and it’s going to cost the district more money.”

Additionally, the board held a 90-minute Zoom workshop with a Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) consultant following the meeting.

“The purpose of the workshop is to educate the board members about selecting a superintendent,” said Jordan. “Helping us work on our search and to get the board members on common ground.”

Jordan also says they have received offers from search firms that are interested in helping select a superintendent.

Additionally, the Hancock School Library announced earning a $150,000 grant from the Innovative Community Library Grant. The same program awarded the library $212,000 last year.

Library Manager Boni Ashburn says that she is currently working on putting together a budget for what to use the money for.

Other meeting business included the unanimous approval of several items. This included the purchase of a tactical backpack for School Resource Officer Darron Olson, the approval of the 2023-2024 high school handbook and the hiring of 7th and 8th grade basketball coaches.

