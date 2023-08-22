Marquette seeks artists to build dragonfly sculpture

Kids Cove Playground
Kids Cove Playground(Terese Ledy)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Public Art Commission is looking for an artist or team to create, design, and install a dragonfly-based sculpture in Kids Cove Playground in Lower Harbor Park.

The commission says the purpose of the dragonfly is to honor Joani Reynolds Miller, a retired preschool teacher who had a vision to make life for children with disabilities more inclusive in our community, and who had a particular love of dragonflies.

Tiina Morin, the City of Marquette’s Arts and Culture manager, says the project is a major opportunity for artists.

“We’re really looking for an artist that is excited about creating a project like this in a really unique playground that’s really going to be a centerpiece in the city of Marquette,” said Morin. “We really want it to inspire residents and visitors to play.”

Artists must apply before Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. You can apply here.

