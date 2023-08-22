Marquette City Commission gets first look at proposed 2024 budget

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette has a plan to pay off a large portion of its debt by the year 2031, according to the proposed 2024 budget.

City Manager Karen Kovacs shared the proposed 2024 budget with the city commission Tuesday morning at a special meeting. Mayor Cody Mayer said the meeting had a clear goal.

“It helps us plan ahead as far as, you know, if there are certain expenses we are anticipating coming online or if there are expenses going offline and potential new revenue sources. It gives us a better idea of what we’re looking at and if we can, you know, push some things off or some things need to get done sooner,” Mayer said.

The $25.2 million proposed budget shows a $631,190 shortfall compared to the revenue this year and continued shortfalls for the next five to seven years.

Kovacs said this is due to debt the city accumulated from past projects.

“We did road projects, we did capital Improvement projects, you saw some public infrastructure input there and some other public improvements even,” Kovacs said. “So, while we had accumulated quite a bit of debt, that is now obligated through the general fund and it takes out a significant portion. We also really have to celebrate how much we accomplished with that.”

For city taxpayers, this means less of the money they pay will go toward new projects. Instead, it will go toward paying off the city’s project bonds. The proposed budget shows a plan to pay off seven of the city’s 12 bonds by 2031, freeing up $1.7 million annually.

Kovacs said despite the shortfall, the future is bright for the city financially.

“Where we are standing right now if we did nothing else really, and revenues increased minimally, and our expenditures increased minimally— which we all know doesn’t happen— we do have some turnaround within that five to seven-year time frame,” Kovacs said. “That is mainly contributed to the fact that we will have a significant amount of debt that is going to be paid off.”

A public hearing for the proposed budget will take place on Sept. 11 with the hope of approving the final budget on Sept. 25.

