MAPS takes first steps towards nickname rebranding

While no action was taken, some of the rebranding has already begun.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public School Board discussed how it should proceed with rebranding at Monday’s meeting.

The board voted to remove the controversial “Redmen” and “Redette” nicknames last month. While no action was taken at that time, some of the rebranding has already begun.

“We have updated our athletics website, our BSN Sideline Sports Sideline Score, some of our JV and freshman football uniforms, our varsity volleyball uniforms, and one of several dance team uniforms,” said Zack Sedgwick, MAPS superintendent.

The board hopes to decide on a new nickname by the end of November. The board tabled the official discussion of rebranding until its Oct. 2 meeting, but members did discuss what direction they want to go in.

“I don’t think the nickname should reference any protected classes, which includes race, gender, religion, etc. Plus, the names Redmen and Redettes cannot be considered,” said Kristen Cambensy, MAPS Board president.

During public comment, those who spoke shared desires to include student and public input on the new nickname, as well as concerns about rebranding costs.

“This is not going to be very cheap. It will cost thousands of dollars to do the rebranding,” said Ernest Johnson, a Marquette resident.

Johnson said he does not agree with the board’s decision to remove the previous nickname.

Meanwhile, two Native American tribe representatives spoke about funding options.

“From the Sault St. Marie Tribe, we are reaching out to the Marquette Area Public Schools Board and will offer $30,000 with no strings attached, just for the rebranding purposes,” said Tyler LaPlaunt, Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians vice-chairman.

LaPlaunt and Keweenaw Bay Indian Council Member Rodney Loonsfoot told the school board they could apply for additional funding with their tribes, as well as the Native American Heritage Fund to help alleviate costs.

The MAPS board says they welcome public suggestions for a new nickname. One suggested at the meeting was the Marquette Mariners.

