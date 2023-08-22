Gwinn Area Community Schools hires new interim superintendent

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Area Community Schools board unanimously agreed to hire Dr. Sara Croney as the district’s interim superintendent on Monday night.

Following an interview with the school’s board of education, the board decided to hire Dr. Croney. The board then went into a closed session to discuss her contract.

Dr. Croney is a retired educator from Wisconsin who brings more than 40 years of experience in the field. Her pay will be split between roles as superintendent and director of curriculum.

“We put out our feelers in the community for an interim superintendent position and thankfully, Dr. Croney came forward and with her expertise and experience in education she was a perfect fit for us at the right time,” said John Waldo, Gwinn Area Community Schools Board of Education president.

Former Gwinn Superintendent Brandon Bruce resigned in June.

Dr. Croney’s hire date is effective Tuesday, Aug. 21.

