GLIAC releases pre-season volleyball poll: Northern Michigan lands third, Michigan Tech fourth

The reigning regular season and GLIAC Tournament champion Ferris State sits atop the poll with 7/10 first-place votes.
The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has 9 schools in Michigan.(GLIAC, Saginaw Valley State University, Grand Valley State University, Ferris State University, Michigan Tech University, Northern Michigan University, Lake Superior State University, Wayne State University, Davenport University, Northwood University)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athlete Conference (GLIAC) released the pre-season volleyball coaches poll Tuesday ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

Ferris State received 79 total votes with seven first-place votes to claim the top spot. Grand Valley State University followed in second place receiving 70 votes and one first-place vote to take the second spot on the poll.

The Northern Michigan Wildcats who are coming off a 23-9 season and a NCAA tournament appearance last year took the third sport on the list. The Wildcats received 67 votes and two first-place votes. The Wildcats open their regular season by hosting the U.P. Open.

The Green and Gold will have four matches throughout the weekend from Aug. 31 - Sept. 2.

Michigan Tech came in fourth with 53 votes. The Huskies finished last season 20-10 and advanced to the GLIAC tournament for the sixth straight time. This season, the Huskies will have five key players return to the court, 13 overall which will help to hope the Huskies to another twenty-win season.

Following Michigan Tech in the poll was Wayne State (5th), Davenport (6th), Saginaw Valley State (7th), Lake Superior State (8th), Parkside (9th), and Purdue Northwest (10th).

The GLIAC preseason poll is voted on by league coaches.

