Gift certificate reward offered for return of painting stolen from Chicago Beefs restaurant

Photo courtesy of Chicago Beefs.
Photo courtesy of Chicago Beefs.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A painting was stolen from the Chicago Beefs restaurant in downtown Houghton on Saturday.

The painting depicts an abstract blue elephant with one eye. It was hung in one of the restaurant bathrooms, which are set up down a corridor leading towards a rear exit of the building.

Chicago Beefs Owner Mike Glenn says he noticed it missing Sunday morning during his morning check-up of the building. It was there Saturday morning, and he believes it was taken during the evening rush Saturday night.

“I see the elephant every morning,” said Glenn. “And it was gone. And I knew right away, Saturday night, a very busy night. Probably a drunken prank, and I’m hoping we can get it back.”

Glenn adds that the painting is by artist Jessica Jones, a regular customer who has several works hung up in the dining areas. Glenn says that it started with Jones offering to do a painting for the Ukraine support movement.

Including the stolen painting, there are eight of Jones’ paintings that have hung around the restaurant.

“She’s distraught,” continued Glenn. “She had physically broken down in tears, and she is missing a little part of herself. She keeps decorating and blessing us with her artwork, and it’s almost like this is Jessica Jones’s gallery.”

There is a $200 gift certificate reward for the person who stole the painting to return it.

“No questions asked, give them a hug, say thanks,” added Glenn. “I understand, pranks happen, it’s a college town. But please, return the painting.”

Reach out with any information about the painting through the restaurant’s phone number, (833) 986-2333, or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

