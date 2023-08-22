Emberlight prepares for its final weekend

The Emberlight Festival.
The Emberlight Festival.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Emberlight Festival in Ironwood comes to a close with its grand finale this weekend.

Event organizers say the 2-month long festival had its biggest year ever and still has performances planned and all forms of art displayed throughout Ironwood. The finale, taking place from Wednesday to Saturday, will show films from all over the world, photography and musical performances.

The Emberlight creative producer Cindy Franck said there is something for everyone.

“I think the key is there is enough variety that people that have never experienced a certain type of art can access it now and that’s what we want to do we want for people to experience things they never have before,” said Franck.

Franck also said despite the vandalism of the Art in the Park last weekend, they plan to continue the event next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four were arrested as part of an undercover 3-day operation in Forsyth Township.
4 of 7 men arrested in child sex crime sting arraigned in Marquette County District Court
ANF - Plane Crash
Gladstone man killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified
The preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr., the accused murderer of Harley Rose...
Preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr. in Harley Corwin murder case began Monday
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Ishpeming woman accused of lighting ex-husband on fire bound over to circuit court
While no action was taken, some of the rebranding has already begun.
MAPS takes first steps towards nickname rebranding

Latest News

Essay writers include poets, artists, faith leaders, journalists, teachers, social workers,...
‘The Gift of Water’ anthology promotes safeguarding water-related resources
IncredibleBank Foundation donates $10K for digital sign at Calumet Colosseum
The attending agencies included WUPPDR, Copper Country Habitat for Humanity, and the...
Western UP agencies receive grant funding for MI-HOPE program at check presentation
Photo courtesy of Chicago Beefs.
Gift certificate reward offered for return of painting stolen from Chicago Beefs restaurant