Crime journalist Chris Hansen, Marquette Police weigh in on 3-day child sex crime sting operation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We now know the names of four of the seven U.P. men arrested in a child sex crime sting. We first told you about the sting Monday night.

Dylan Abramson of Houghton, Vincent Roop of Newberry, James Peterson of Wallace, and Hunter Trepanier of Gwinn have each been arraigned on four felony charges for child sexually abusive material.

These four and three more defendants face up to 53 years in jail.

“This is a rather recent occurrence in our world with the internet and social media becoming such a big thing. As you know, people will use that for good and for bad,” said Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Wiese.

Marquette County law enforcement established an undercover operation with the help of the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, known as GHOST.

The Marquette Police Department was involved in the arrests this past Thursday through Sunday, using one of its female officers as a decoy.

“Essentially, she was communicating back and forth via the internet with the suspects in the case,” said Det. Capt. Gregory Kinonen.

Kinonen said he has participated in an undercover operation with the Michigan GHOST team once before.

“This is an opportunity that our officers don’t get to see every day, being a part of this task force. It is a good training and learning opportunity for our officers,” Kinonen said.

Wiese said the names of the final three defendants will be released after they are arraigned on Thursday and Monday.

Journalist Chris Hansen with TruBlu captured the arrests and confronted the suspects with his crew during the three-day sting. Hansen said he first heard about the operation while filming a segment on the Jordan DeMay sextortion case.

“I think it is important to go to smaller communities where you wouldn’t expect this sort of activity,” Hansen said. “What did we find? In three days, seven guys ranging in age from 18 to 67 walked into a house in Marquette County, trying to have sex with a teenage boy or girl.”

The first episode will be streamed on watchtrublu.com on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.