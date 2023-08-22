College Avenue in Marquette to close until spring for demolition of former hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette announced Tuesday the closure of College Avenue ahead of the former hospital demolition project.

According to the city, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continuing through the spring of 2024, College Avenue between Seventh Street and Hebard Court will be closed.

Both pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be detoured around the closure via Magnetic Street.

The public is advised to take caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction and advisory signing.

