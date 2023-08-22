College Avenue in Marquette to close until spring for demolition of former hospital

Construction in the city of Marquette.
Construction in the city of Marquette.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette announced Tuesday the closure of College Avenue ahead of the former hospital demolition project.

According to the city, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continuing through the spring of 2024, College Avenue between Seventh Street and Hebard Court will be closed.

Both pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be detoured around the closure via Magnetic Street.

The public is advised to take caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction and advisory signing.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ANF - Plane Crash
Gladstone man killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified
The four were arrested as part of an undercover 3-day operation in Forsyth Township.
4 of 7 men arrested in child sex crime sting arraigned in Marquette County District Court
The preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr., the accused murderer of Harley Rose...
Preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr. in Harley Corwin murder case began Monday
Mason Clark (Left) was diagnosed with DIPG, an inoperable brain tumor.
‘I just can’t thank everybody enough’: Hundreds show up for ‘Walk with Mason’ fundraiser
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations

Latest News

Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
1 of 5 arrested in 2021 Marquette human trafficking investigation headed to jury trial
OK2SAY, Michigan student safety program
State leaders remind students, parents about OK2SAY
The preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr., the accused murderer of Harley Rose...
Preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr. in Harley Corwin murder case began Monday
NMU's new Aspire Program is helping first-year students smoothly transition to their college...
Northern Michigan University’s new Aspire Program helping students make transition to college