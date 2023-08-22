All Booked UP: join Elizabeth and Tia in reading Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Join Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson in reading the next novel choice for the All Booked UP book club.

Marty Achatz and Andrea Marsh stopped by to reflect on last month’s read, Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility, and to reveal the next pick.

If you didn’t happen to read Sea of Tranquility, Peter White Public Library’s Andrea Marsh says, “It’s a gateway into science fiction”.

From now until September 20, you can join Elizabeth, Tia, and friends from the Peter White Public Library in reading Barbara Kinsolver’s Demon Copperhead, a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’s David Copperfield.

Marty Achatz warns: this book contains some adult themes and a lot of profanity.

And finally, books aren’t the only thing the library does well. Achatz shares updates on upcoming happenings at the Peter White.

