All Booked UP: join Elizabeth and Tia in reading Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead”

Upper Michigan Today is All Booked UP.
Andrea Marsh and Marty Achatz join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Andrea Marsh and Marty Achatz join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Join Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson in reading the next novel choice for the All Booked UP book club.

Marty Achatz and Andrea Marsh stopped by to reflect on last month’s read, Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility, and to reveal the next pick.

But first, stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon talk about nude sunflower bathing and the best lakes.

Now, back to All Booked UP.

If you didn’t happen to read Sea of Tranquility, Peter White Public Library’s Andrea Marsh says, “It’s a gateway into science fiction”.

Andrea Marsh and Marty Achatz stop by UMT to reflect on Emily St. John Mandel's "Sea of Tranquility".

From now until September 20, you can join Elizabeth, Tia, and friends from the Peter White Public Library in reading Barbara Kinsolver’s Demon Copperhead, a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’s David Copperfield.

Marty Achatz warns: this book contains some adult themes and a lot of profanity.

Join UMT in reading Barbara Kinsolver's "Demon Copperhead".

And finally, books aren’t the only thing the library does well. Achatz shares updates on upcoming happenings at the Peter White.

Books aren’t the only thing the library does well. Marty Achatz shares updates on upcoming happenings at the Peter White Public Library.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ANF - Plane Crash
Gladstone man killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified
According to the Marquette County Prosecutors Office, the operation targeted suspects that...
4 of 7 men arrested in child sex crime sting arraigned in Marquette County Circuit Court
Mason Clark (Left) was diagnosed with DIPG, an inoperable brain tumor.
‘I just can’t thank everybody enough’: Hundreds show up for ‘Walk with Mason’ fundraiser
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations
Isolated flash flooding, potentially damaging hail before subsiding to sunnier but sweltering...
Soaking rain, thunderstorms before heat, humidity ramp up midweek

Latest News

Alex James Wigand, 32, of Wells
Wells man arrested for child sexually abusive activity
According to the Marquette County Prosecutors Office, the operation targeted suspects that...
4 of 7 men arrested in child sex crime sting arraigned in Marquette County Circuit Court
Books aren’t the only thing the library does well. Marty Achatz shares updates on upcoming...
Upper Michigan Today - what's happening at the Peter White Public Library?
Join UMT in reading Barbara Kinsolver's "Demon Copperhead".
Upper Michigan Today - All Booked UP: Demon Copperhead