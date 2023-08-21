What’s cooking in Chef Angela’s Culinary Adventure food truck?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another restaurant on wheels has pulled up to Marquette’s food truck scene.

Chef Angela’s Culinary Adventure has been making pit stops around Marquette for the last seven weeks and owner Angela Verburg says, you’ve only tasted a sampling of what’s to come.

Truly an adventure, Verburg is designing the menu and adding new offerings with farm-fresh ingredients as she goes.

Verburg stops by Upper Michigan Today to share more about her food, and when and where you can find her truck.

Chef says starting this food truck has revitalized her passion for cooking and creating, and that it’s always an adventure because “you never know what you’re gonna get”.

At the very least, you can expect a rotating menu!

Chef Angela's Culinary Adventure is the latest food truck to hit the scene in Marquette.

Chef Angela’s food truck has BBQ staples, gluten-free options, farm-fresh veggies, and more.

She says that she does not fry anything, and all of her food is either oven-baked or smoked.

What to expect from Chef Angela's Culinary Adventure food truck.

The food gets the UMT seal of approval.

When and where to find Chef Angela's Culinary Adventure food truck this summer in Marquette.

You can find Chef Angela’s Culinary Adventure tonight (Aug. 21) at Ore Dock Brewing Co. from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Harbor Fest this weekend, and at Drifa Brewing every Sunday.

You can keep up with Chef Angela’s Culinary Adventure on Facebook for upcoming dates and locations of services.

