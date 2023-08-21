What’s cooking in Chef Angela’s Culinary Adventure food truck?
Upper Michigan Today features the latest chef to make a splash on Marquette’s food truck scene.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another restaurant on wheels has pulled up to Marquette’s food truck scene.
Chef Angela’s Culinary Adventure has been making pit stops around Marquette for the last seven weeks and owner Angela Verburg says, you’ve only tasted a sampling of what’s to come.
Truly an adventure, Verburg is designing the menu and adding new offerings with farm-fresh ingredients as she goes.
Verburg stops by Upper Michigan Today to share more about her food, and when and where you can find her truck.
But first, Tia Trudgeon and Mandy Koskela share stories of the day.
Now, back to Chef Angela’s Culinary Adventure.
Chef says starting this food truck has revitalized her passion for cooking and creating, and that it’s always an adventure because “you never know what you’re gonna get”.
At the very least, you can expect a rotating menu!
Chef Angela’s food truck has BBQ staples, gluten-free options, farm-fresh veggies, and more.
She says that she does not fry anything, and all of her food is either oven-baked or smoked.
The food gets the UMT seal of approval.
You can find Chef Angela’s Culinary Adventure tonight (Aug. 21) at Ore Dock Brewing Co. from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Harbor Fest this weekend, and at Drifa Brewing every Sunday.
You can keep up with Chef Angela’s Culinary Adventure on Facebook for upcoming dates and locations of services.
You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.