WATCH: Bayou Art Walk in Harvey, high school football preseason in St. Ignace, Norway

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday we take a look at high school football in St. Ignace and Norway, the final day of the U.P. State Fair, an art show in Harvey and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 20, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Michael John-Robert Bertrand
Menominee man faces life in prison for habitual home invasion offenses
New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
Packers-Patriots preseason game suspended after serious injury
$100,000 has been raised to benefit Cal Carlson, a Yooper fighting ALS.
Fundraising for Cal Carlson, Yooper fighting ALS, tops $100k
Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.
1 injured in 5-vehicle rollover crash in Portage Township
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stops by Upper Michigan Today

Latest News

'This is Us' Actor Ron Cephas Jones dead at 66; Trending Topics: What was your favorite part of...
TV6 First Look at the Web 8/20/2023
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Bayou Art Walk in Harvey, high school football preseason in St. Ignace, Norway
Members of the public could stop by and watch the scouts tie knots, build chariots and enjoy...
UP State Fair wraps up with Scout Day
Bringing in artists from across Marquette and Harvey for a unique outdoor and art experience,...
UP Land Conservancy combines art, nature with 3rd annual Bayou Art Walk