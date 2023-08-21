WATCH: Bayou Art Walk in Harvey, high school football preseason in St. Ignace, Norway

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday we take a look at high school football in St. Ignace and Norway, the final day of the U.P. State Fair, an art show in Harvey and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 20, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.