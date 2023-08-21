Times of showers then a couple of hot days

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
An upper-level ridge of high pressure builds in the central plains and will bring the heat for the midweek. We will remain along the periphery of it, which will give us times of showers and thunderstorms between today through Wednesday. A few isolated thunderstorms could reach low severe limits today producing small hail. The midweek will be toasty and humid. Then, at cooler air moves in once a trough digs in at the end of the week.

Today: Cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, mid 70s south

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Morning rain and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s along the shorelines, upper 80s along the Wisconsin state line

Thursday: Isolated showers with a mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Friday: Chance for showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

