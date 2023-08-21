Submissions open for 23rd annual Marquette Regional History Center Holiday Art Sale

All mediums are accepted at the art sale.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual holiday art sale is now accepting artist submissions.

The 23rd annual Marquette Regional History Center Holiday Art Sale is looking for vendors. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 and all mediums are accepted.

One of the organizers for the event says this is a perfect way to get exposure and show your art to the community.

“It’s a great sale, it’s a great networking opportunity,” Marquette Regional History Center store Manager and Rental Manager Jessica Bays said. “As an artist in the area to get your work out there. It is a spirited event. There’s a ton of people from all over Michigan that are coming up for this event.”

The deadline for submissions is September 18. Applications can be found at the Marquette Regional History Center or the City of Marquette Arts and Cultural Center at the Peter White Public Library.

