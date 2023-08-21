St. Ignace joins eight player football division for the first time

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The St. Ignace Saints will be the new team on the block this year as will compete in eight-player football for the first time this year.

Switching from 11-player to eight-player football presents difficulties like the field being different dimensions, different coverages, and of course three fewer players on the field.

“The hardest part of switching from 11 players to eight players is probably the coverages. The field is a lot narrower so you cannot throw the ball out as far but other than that it is pretty much the same,” said Saints quarterback Ethan Mclean. “We are working, and we are getting there. We have been working every day, working hard and we will get there.”

The Saints posted a 2-7 record last season. Their wins came against Johannesburg Lewiston 30-14 and Manistique 27-8. The head coach for the Saints and the team said joining eight-player football will be a learning curve but they are up for the challenge.

“We start with Suttons Bay, and they have been to the finals several times in the last six years. They know what they are doing, we are coming in green, and we just want to stop the run first in that game. we want to hold the score down and not let it get crazy and hopefully come out on top,” said St. Ignace Head Coach Mike Shepard. “It is going to be a learning experience the first few games and our schedule this year is actually really tough, so we do not have really any breaks in the schedule.

The Saints open the season against the Suttons Bay Norsemen who finished 3-5 last year. The game kicks off Friday, August 25.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.