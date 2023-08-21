Soaking rain, thunderstorms before heat, humidity ramp up midweek

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Ridging high pressure flows over Upper Michigan to start the week, but disturbances sneak atop the cresting bubble and bring increasing rain and storm chances to the region -- isolated flash flooding, potentially damaging hail before subsiding to sunnier but sweltering weather Wednesday.

Drier, cooler conditions refresh the region into the weekend as a Canadian Shield high builds up.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered showers; heavier rain, thunderstorms pick up towards morning; isolated flash floods, ponding, damaging hail possible; southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 50s/60

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms; isolated flash floods, ponding, damaging hail possible; southeast winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy early with showers and thunderstorms, then gradually clearing west to east towards afternoon; hot and humid

>Highs: 80s/90

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with showers early; warm and humid

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers into the afternoon; mild and less humid

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Increasing clouds with showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.