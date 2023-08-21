Rural UP schools see growth, challenges before new year starts

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - As schools soon begin a new year, student enrollment numbers get an extra focus in rural districts.

The K-12 Mid Peninsula School near Rock has a total of 210 students enrolled this year. District Superintendent Eric VanDamme said he has noticed an increase in students despite their rural location. Mid Peninsula has 20 new students enrolled this year.

“This is my seventh year as superintendent. Here, we’ve stayed pretty consistent, gaining maybe three, four or five kids every year. We haven’t gone down any years, but this year is a little bit higher, so we’re just trying to make sure we are able to provide the same services to every single student,” said VanDamme.

The K-12 Burt Township School in Grand Marais has a total of 41 students, with nine of them new. Despite seeing growth, District Superintendent Gordon Tester said the school still has some challenges such as teacher recruitment and bussing.

“Challenges are transportation costs. We have a bus that goes nearly 200 miles a day just to pick up students and bring them home at the end of the day. We get a lot of costs there with wear and tear on the vehicle,” said Tester.

Tester says the new state education budget is a major part of keeping rural schools’ functions maintained. He also said more spending would help bring more opportunities and students.

“Having a little bit more funding so we can do hands-on activities with the students, which is really what we work at doing here. We have a large school forest, trying to set up more career and tech-type classes, and I think that will get more students in,” said Tester

VanDamme also said the uniqueness of having a smaller overall school size has brought a close, family-like environment between students.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.