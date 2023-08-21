Organizers searching for volunteers ahead of 19th annual Blues Fest

2023 Bles Fest logo
2023 Bles Fest logo(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blues Fest is returning to Marquette Labor Day weekend, and organizers are looking for volunteers.

Blues Fest celebrates all things blues with three days of concerts, vendors, and workshops.

Organizers are looking for folks to help man the gates and keep the grounds clean. Organizers say there are a lot of shifts that are still open.

“The big thing right now for us is we do need volunteers because volunteers make the whole thing work,” said Walt Lindala, Marquette Area Blues Fest director. “We’ve got all kinds of different shifts that are open and we’re filling them up, but sometimes it doesn’t fill until the day of. We’d like to know a little bit more going into it that we’ve got a lot of them filled.”

Blues Fest will kick off at Mattson Lower Harbor Park with a free concert next Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. and will continue until Sunday, Sept. 3.

You can get tickets here or sign up to volunteer here.

