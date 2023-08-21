‘OK2Say’ program now available to children and parents ahead of the fall semester

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police LT. Mark Giannunzio joins Pavlina Osta in the studio to discuss back-to-school safety and awareness drivers need to remember when they see a school bus.

OK2Say is an anonymous way anyone can report tips on criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees, or schools.

Tips can be submitted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you or your child feel unsafe you can submit a confidential tip here

