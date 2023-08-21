‘OK2Say’ program now available to children and parents ahead of the fall semester

If a parent or student sees or hears something that isn’t right, there is a new way to report it
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police LT. Mark Giannunzio joins Pavlina Osta in the studio to discuss back-to-school safety and awareness drivers need to remember when they see a school bus.

OK2Say is an anonymous way anyone can report tips on criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees, or schools.

Tips can be submitted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you or your child feel unsafe you can submit a confidential tip here

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
Packers-Patriots preseason game suspended after serious injury
Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.
1 injured in 5-vehicle rollover crash in Portage Township
$100,000 has been raised to benefit Cal Carlson, a Yooper fighting ALS.
Fundraising for Cal Carlson, Yooper fighting ALS, tops $100k
Mugshot of Michael John-Robert Bertrand
Menominee man faces life in prison for habitual home invasion offenses
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium

Latest News

AAA: Michigan gas price average dips slightly after setting new 2023 high
Mason Clark (Left) was diagnosed with DIPG, an inoperable brain tumor.
‘I just can’t thank everybody enough’: Hundreds show up for ‘Walk with Mason’ fundraiser
'This is Us' Actor Ron Cephas Jones dead at 66; Trending Topics: What was your favorite part of...
TV6 First Look at the Web 8/20/2023
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Bayou Art Walk in Harvey, high school football preseason in St. Ignace, Norway