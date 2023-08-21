North Dickinson County School year begins

FELCH, Mich. (WLUC) - North Dickinson County went back to school on Monday.

This is one of the first districts in the U.P. to start a new school year.

2nd grader Rhett Olson said he’s glad to be back in the classroom.

“I’m excited to be back to school and see my friends again,” Olson said. “Been drawing, and I’m making a book called Scooby-Doo. It’s a superhero and he’s a Great Dane.”

Senior Maggie Mattson said she’s excited to spend her final year in high school giving back to the community.

“I’m looking forward to our new volunteer program, called SAP,” Mattson said. “It’s called “Students Aiding the Population” and it’s there for students to get more opportunities for volunteering, so I’m excited for that.”

Superintendent and Principal Angel Inglese said there are almost 270 students enrolled this year, K-12.

She said the first day of school was chaotic for students, staff, and parents.

“Most of our elementary come on school buses in the morning,” Inglese said. “So it’s kind of hectic, kids coming in the back of the school. Then we got high schoolers and some drop-offs, parents drop off their littles at the front. Plus, we have parents coming in, it’s a big thing to come into kindergarten for the first time, parents want to be there with their children.”

For the 2023 to 2024 school year, Inglese said she wants a big focus to be on students’ mental health.

“We are having, on Friday, a professional development day for all of our teaching staff and paraprofessionals on youth mental health first aid,” Inglese said. “And that’s something we’ve been focusing a lot on, social and emotional learning, so I’m really looking forward to that training for the staff.”

Inglese also wants to remind parents that the health and safety of students are at the forefront of the school’s mind.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.