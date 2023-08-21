Munising Mustangs football less than a week away from kickoff

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Mustangs are less than a week away from their season opener for the 2023 football season.

The first two weeks of practice saw the Mustangs facing themselves until this past Friday. Munising headed to North Central for a four-team scrimmage ahead of week one. St. Ignace, Norway, and North Central all participated in the scrimmage.

The scrimmage provided a first look at some teams they could see this season, while allowing them to practice some full hitting against players other than their teammates.

“Well, it gives us a great look at the eight who would be good for offense and defense. It also gives us a look at St. Ignace as they are a new competitor this year. We beat Norway last year, but they will also be a good team this year,” said Mustang team member Joe Kelley.

Munising posted an 11-1 record last season that saw them fall just short of perfection. The Mustangs fell in the state semi-final against Merrill high school 22-20.

Mustangs Head Coach Matt Mattson said there are a few things the Mustangs need to do to be on the winning side of the scoreboard come week one of high school football.

“We have Rudyard on our schedule, and they are probably the best team in our conference. They are fantastic and the Peterson kid is going to run the ball probably 100 times on you. He is a fantastic athlete, so we have our work cut out for us,” said head coach Mattson. “Our schedule is brutal this year. We probably have six or seven playoff teams on our schedule so I’m not sure where we are going to end up whether it is two and seven or seven and two. We are kind of rebuilding from the team we had last year, so week one is a tough one for us.”

Munising opens its regular season on Friday, August 25 against Rudyard.

