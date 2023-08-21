Move UP to encourage highschoolers to talk about mental health

The David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new opportunity for high schoolers to learn about mental health is coming to Marquette County.

Move UP is a free 12-week program that will focus on building resilience in kids through evidence-based practices like movement, mindfulness, and mental health discussions.

According to instructors, the program will encourage discussions on many different topics.

“We’ll get into a conversation about things that we want to talk about with mental health,” said Traci Baxendale Ball, Move UP instructor. “What is it like to be depressed? What are the signs to look for? What is mental health? What does that mean?”

The program starts in Negaunee on September 6 and in Marquette on September 8. Kids 14 and older can register for the program here.

Folks who sign up and attend Move UP will receive a free membership to the Y during the duration of the program.

