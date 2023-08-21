“Miles for the Mind” mental health awareness walk will return to Ishpeming Wednesday

Founder Tonya Allen said the apparel is lime green to help draw attention to the need for mental health support(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A walk to promote mental health awareness will return to Ishpeming this Wednesday.

The group “Miles for the Mind” was created four years ago.

Wednesday is the 4th annual Mental Health Awareness Walk. This year’s proceeds will benefit the Tristan Dieterle Memorial Scholarship Fund. It’s awarded annually to a Westwood High School student.

The group is halfway to its $1,000 fundraising goal.

“I have anxiety myself, and I know it’s important to feel like you have a community to help you through some of those tough days,” said Tonya Allen, Miles for the Mind founder.

The event is Wednesday at the Christ the King Lutheran Church in Ishpeming Township. Registration starts at 6 p.m. ET and the event will run until 8:30 p.m. ET.

