Maximize your Medicare coverage by reviewing your plan before the Annual Enrollment Period

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer draws to a close, it’s important for you to start thinking about your Medicare plan.

The Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) is coming up in September and will lay out the changes happening to your Medicare coverage in 2024.

Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare says, too often, people don’t read their ANOC and are left with undesired coverage plans.

The Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) runs from October 15 - December 7.

Dorr says not too many people know what they can do during this period.

What you do, or ultimately don’t do, will impact your healthcare coverage in 2024.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon sits down with Dorr to find out the key steps Medicare recipients should take once they’ve received their ANOC until the end of the AEP.

Health Care Broker Kevin Dorr explains the Annual Notice of Change and Annual Enrollment Period coming up for Medicare recipients.

“We [Medicare consumers] need to look at a number of things as well. What kind of future health challenges, if I’m eligible for Medicare or have Medicare, do I have coming up in 2024? Is my current primary care physician retiring at the end of the year? What about my specialist? Is he or she retiring at the end of 2023? Those are things that folks need to be thinking about as we go into AEP”, explains Dorr. “Other things I asked folks to think about is, you know, have you met your deductible for the year if you have one? How much have you paid into your deductible or coinsurance? And what about your prescription drugs? Have you met your deductible for prescription drugs? Are you taking the same prescription drugs now that you were at the beginning of the year? Have they changed? Are you taking different prescription drugs? And how much have you spent on your medication so far this year?”

After receiving your ANOC and before the AEP, Dorr encourages you to get in touch with your healthcare broker or call him if you don’t have one.

Dorr emphasizes the importance of taking that time to review your plan.

Health Care Broker Kevin Dorr breaks down the steps Medicare recipients should take between now and the start of the enrollment period.

Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare encourages you to reach out with any questions you have regarding Medicare.

He can be reached by phone at (906) 360-0948 or email at kevindorr@mappingmedicare.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.