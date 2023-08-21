Ishpeming woman accused of lighting ex-husband on fire bound over to circuit court

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The case involving an Ishpeming woman accused of lighting her husband on fire moved forward Monday afternoon.

Julie Boxley appeared in Alger County District Court during a preliminary exam. Boxley is charged with great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to murder.

She is accused of lighting her then-husband James Boxley on fire at their apartment in Christmas in 2021. He was brought to the stand by the prosecution.

“I woke up by cold liquid [being poured] on me and right at the moment, I didn’t know exactly what was happening because I was, just came out of a deep sleep. It was a small flame, I could see it on top of me, and all of the sudden I realized what was going on,” James said.

James says after he threw the blanket outside, she continued threatening him.

“I am looking at her like ‘What is going on here?’ And then she took a book of matches, and she was lighting the matches and throwing them at me and all she would say is ‘I hate you,’” James Boxley said.

Julie Boxley’s Lawyer Jennifer France said her client suffers from severe mental health issues. She said her team is working to determine if those mental health issues played a role in the case.

“We don’t have the results of that, but as I stated in court several times today, Ms. Boxley has a history of mental illness, and I think that when we get all the stuff back from the forensic center, we will all see how severely ill she was at the time,” France said.

France says later in the process, there will be more evidence brought forward in connection with James.

“Well, he is her ex-husband at this point and there’s a lot more you didn’t hear today that we are saving for trial, and I would just say stay tuned for trial,” France said.

Julie Boxley is set for arraignment in Alger County Circuit Court on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m.

