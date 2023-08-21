‘I just can’t thank everybody enough’: Hundreds show up for ‘Walk with Mason’ fundraiser

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County residents rally around a young boy as he fights an inoperable brain tumor. Mason Clark is a seven-year-old from Gladstone. He has been diagnosed with DIPG.

Wellspring Community Church hosted a walkathon for Mason’s family on Sunday. About 200 people showed up to Ludington Park in Escanaba for the event.

Mason’s mom, Sarah Sarnowski, said she’s in awe of the generosity shown by the community.

“There are not even enough words to thank everybody that has done stuff for us in this community, and we are very fortunate to be in a smaller community like this,” Sarnowski said. “I’d stand here all day, naming people that have done everything for our family and I just can’t thank everybody enough.”

Pastor Paul Culbertson said this walkathon was also a fundraiser for Mason’s family.

“The entry fee into the race was $4.10, and it’s really just a great walk,” Culbertson said. “But it was $4.10, and that represents a penny for every mile from here down to U of M Hospital, where Mason received his treatments.”

The walk started at the park’s band shell and went to Aronson Island before returning to the band shell. The total distance was about 2.3 miles, with a goal of hitting 410 total miles.

Culbertson said he wants to make sure Mason and his family are facing as little stress as possible.

“It’s a lot when you’re talking about taking a child back and forth, taking time off of work,” Culbertson said. “And worrying about meals, gas money, and hotel stays. We just want to fill that gap, so they don’t have to be concerned about those things.”

