Gladstone man killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified

ANF - Plane Crash
ANF - Plane Crash(WANF)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WLUC) - A Gladstone man was killed in a plane crash in Waupaca County on Saturday.

Investigators say the single-engine plane overturned while landing at Central County Airport.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has been identified as 78-year-old Bruce Flannery.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iola Fire Department, Iola Ambulance, Waupaca County Medical Examiner, Michigan State Police, National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash remains under investigation.

