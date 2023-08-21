DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans to host job fair

The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is looking for Resident Care Aides, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Registered Nurses.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is looking for fresh faces.

The veteran’s organization will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday. The job fair will be from 1:00-5:00 p.m. in the recreation room of the building.

Those who are trained and qualified can apply as a resident care aide, licensed practical nurse, or registered nurse.

Administrator Ron Oja said this is a way to advertise job availability.

“It really is a way for us to get some new blood, some new faces, in here,” Oja said. “Everybody has the same struggles; staffing isn’t really a joy for everybody. So, it’s just a way for us to maybe get the word out a little more.”

The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans will also accept applications for housekeeping and dietary departments.

