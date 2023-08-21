David Nyberg appointed to Growing Michigan Together Council’s Higher Education Workgroup

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A second U.P. resident has been appointed to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s council to address population stagnation in Michigan.

NMU’s Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development, David Nyberg, has joined the Growing Michigan Together Council’s Higher Education Workgroup. The council’s goal is to increase Michigan’s population by utilizing the state’s strategic resources to increase education and provide better job opportunities.

Nyberg says that Marquette has seen population growth in the past few years with help from NMU. He hopes to take what he’s learned there and recommend the council apply it at the state level.

“Building partnerships with employers, giving students experiential learning opportunities, and giving them an opportunity to be successful in their lives and careers in the U.P. – that will definitely be part of what I’m looking to contribute to the workgroup in terms of its specific recommendations for the council,” said Nyberg.

Nyberg is the second Yooper to work with the Growing Michigan Together Council after Marty Fittante was appointed to the council last month.

