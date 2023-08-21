Coast Guard says ship spilled 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel in Lake Michigan

There were no reported impacts on marine wildlife or the shoreline
The U.S. Coast Guard investigates a diesel fuel spill from the "Manitowoc" in Lake Michigan
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard says a diesel spill on Lake Michigan earlier this month amounted to 1,500 gallons of fuel.

The spill came from the Manitowoc, a 600-foot bulk carrier, which reported a hull breach off the coast of Manistee, Mich.

The Coast Guard was concerned there was a potential to spill more than 45,000 gallons of diesel, but the crew measured its tank depth before and after making temporary repairs. The Coast Guard says by comparing the two measurements, it appears approximately 1,500 gallons was lost.

There have been no reported impacts on marine wildlife or the shoreline. The Coast Guard says there are also no further reports of diesel in the area, indicating it’s dissipated and evaporated.

