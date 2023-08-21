Bark River-Harris football sets sights on another post-season run

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bark River-Harris Broncos football team are trying to repeat last year’s playoff season this year with some new faces trying to take the reins.

The Broncos will be without All-U.P. Dream Team running back Vincent Martin and All-U.P. first-team linebacker Corbin Lafave, but returning are All-U.P. Dream Team lineman Lucas Sischo and special mention running back Ben Shiverski. The Broncos will look to make noise in the West Pac conference.

This year, for some of the Broncos, has been the best start they have ever been a part of.

“It’s the best I have ever been a part of for the first two weeks. We are a smart team, and we remember everything from last year and that is why it is going so good right now,” said Shiverski. “A lot of the younger guys are stepping up and they are doing a great job.”

During a scrimmage last Friday against larger school Escanaba, the Broncos held their own. The players also say practices have started strong.

“Practices are going really well. We are getting to see that our team has speed, we are strong, and we seem pretty smart,” said quarterback Ethan Ives. “I think we are picking up right where we left off last year and that’s a pretty good feeling.”

The Broncos open their season on Friday, Aug. 25 against the Westwood Patriots.

