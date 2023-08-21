AAA: Michigan gas price average dips slightly after setting new 2023 high

The Michigan state average is down 5 cents from a week ago
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - - Gas prices in Michigan dropped after setting a new 2023 high of $3.92 last Monday. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.86 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is down 5 cents from this time last week. This price is 34 cents more than this time last month but still 5 cents less than this time last year. The national average is nearly the same, at $3.87 per gallon.

Motorists are paying an average of $57 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas; a discount of about $21 from 2022′s highest price last June.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand slid from 9.30 to 8.85 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks slightly decreased from 216.4 to 216.2 million bbl. Although demand has fallen, fluctuating oil prices have kept pump prices elevated.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.61 to settle at $79.38. Oil prices declined amid ongoing concern that the economy could tip into a recession if interest rates continue to increase. If it does, oil demand and prices would likely decline. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased from 445.6 to 439.7 million bbl.

“Michigan’s gas prices have steadily declined after setting a new 2023-high,” said Adrienne Woodland, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson. “While demand has decreased slightly, gas prices may continue to fluctuate through mid-September.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the gas price average can be found in Chippewa County at $4.04 per gallon. Meanwhile, the lowest continues to be in Baraga County, at 3-55 per gallon.

