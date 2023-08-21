7 charged with child sexually abusive activity after multi-agency undercover operation in Forsyth Township

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Seven Upper Michigan men are facing charges after an undercover child sex crime operation.

The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office has issued criminal felony charges against seven individuals as a result of a three-day, multi-agency, undercover operation between Thursday and Sunday in Forsyth Township.

According to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office, the operation targeted suspects who utilize internet dating and prostitution platforms for underage sex crimes. All suspects who arrived at the operation location were told the age of the decoy officer was 15 years old.

All seven suspects have been charged by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office with four charges each:

Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a 20-year felony

Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a 20-year felony

Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes, a 4-year felony

Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a 7-year felony

Officials say the suspects include:

61-year-old male from Newberry, Michigan

21-year-old male from Houghton, Michigan

41-year-old male from Wallace, Michigan

18-year-old male from Gwinn, Michigan

26-year-old male from Negaunee, Michigan

67-year-old male from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

62-year-old male from Skandia, Michigan

The names of the suspects will be released to the public after each of them has been arraigned in the 96th District Court for the County of Marquette.

The multi-agency task force included: The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police, the Forsyth Township Police, the Marquette City Police, the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) from Genesee County, the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), and the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center (MIOC).

Journalist Chris Hansen and his crew with the TruBlu crime streaming network embedded with the operation to film and confront the suspects. The first episode is expected to be available on Aug. 24 through watchtrublu.com or the TruBlu mobile app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.