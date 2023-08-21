7 charged with child sexually abusive activity after multi-agency undercover operation in Forsyth Township

According to the Marquette County Prosecutors Office, the operation targeted suspects that...
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Seven Upper Michigan men are facing charges after an undercover child sex crime operation.

The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office has issued criminal felony charges against seven individuals as a result of a three-day, multi-agency, undercover operation between Thursday and Sunday in Forsyth Township.

According to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office, the operation targeted suspects who utilize internet dating and prostitution platforms for underage sex crimes. All suspects who arrived at the operation location were told the age of the decoy officer was 15 years old.

All seven suspects have been charged by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office with four charges each:

  • Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a 20-year felony
  • Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a 20-year felony
  • Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes, a 4-year felony
  • Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a 7-year felony

Officials say the suspects include:

  • 61-year-old male from Newberry, Michigan
  • 21-year-old male from Houghton, Michigan
  • 41-year-old male from Wallace, Michigan
  • 18-year-old male from Gwinn, Michigan
  • 26-year-old male from Negaunee, Michigan
  • 67-year-old male from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
  • 62-year-old male from Skandia, Michigan

The names of the suspects will be released to the public after each of them has been arraigned in the 96th District Court for the County of Marquette.

The multi-agency task force included: The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police, the Forsyth Township Police, the Marquette City Police, the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) from Genesee County, the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), and the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center (MIOC).

Journalist Chris Hansen and his crew with the TruBlu crime streaming network embedded with the operation to film and confront the suspects. The first episode is expected to be available on Aug. 24 through watchtrublu.com or the TruBlu mobile app.

