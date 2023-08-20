UP State Fair wraps up with Scout Day

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair ended on Sunday.

Scout Troops 410 and 411 wrapped up the fair with Scout Day. Members of the public could stop by and watch the scouts tie knots, build chariots and enjoy freshly baked peach cobbler.

Officials said the Scouts have been coming to the U.P. State Fair for about 10 years. They said the point of this event was to raise public interest in the Scouts.

Scouts Kennedy Markovich and Miley Meshigaud said it was a fun way to show what they learned.

“We hope that they join,” Markovich said. “And we hope that they have fun.”

“We always need more members, we need more girls,” Meshigaud said.

To learn more about Scouting in the U.P., contact Hiawathaland District Commissioner Mark Rose at (906) 630-1864.

