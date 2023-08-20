UP schools need bus drivers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - School districts around the country need bus drivers. The U.P. is no different.

A bus driver can be the first and last person a student sees during the school day. With school starting throughout the U.P., getting students to school is becoming more challenging.

Tahquamenon Area Schools Superintendent and Transportation Director Stacy Price says proper transportation for students is a valuable asset to their education.

“It’s critical, it’s absolutely critical. Parents have to work, parents need to be places, and so for us to not be able to provide transportation makes my heart hurt because eventually I know it is affecting students’ education,” said Price.

Price says being a bus driver is more than just driving, though a major roadblock is bus drivers have to complete required training before they start.

“The other part of it is that it’s not easy. It’s not just getting a CDL, It’s beyond that. It’s credit hours, it’s practicing, it’s passing the road test and then doing a two-day course for beginning bus drivers,” said Price.

Gwinn Area Community Schools covers about 350 square miles. Tahquamenon covers more than 1,500 square miles. Gwinn has 11 drivers. Tahquamenon only has two. Both areas have implemented walk zones and detailed plans to help for the school year.

Gwinn Area Community Schools Transportation Director PJ O’Brien says the goal is to minimize as much bus time as possible.

“One of the major efforts that we did this summer is reorganize the routes to minimize the amount of time kids are on the bus as much as we could. What I am looking to do is continue that after seeing how it works this year and seeing how we can springboard that to continue it for the next year,” said O’Brien.

Both school districts have openings for bus drivers and substitute drivers.

