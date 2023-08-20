UP Land Conservancy combines art, nature with 3rd annual Bayou Art Walk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy (UPLC) hosted its 3rd annual Bayou Art Walk in Harvey.

Bringing in artists from across Marquette and Harvey for a unique outdoor and art experience, displays were not limited to just painting. There was also music and dancing spread throughout the park.

UPLC Interim Director and Lands Program Manager Clare Fastiggi says this year, the event has more interactive projects for visitors to enjoy.

“We have the Art Drop Shop and Studio, they’re working with visitors to paint some leaves that we’re going to be putting up on one of our art displays, which is pretty exciting,” said Fastiggi.

UPLC is a nonprofit organization that relies on volunteers. UPLC Volunteer Coordinator Jo Foley said the best part of volunteering every year is seeing all the artists and visitors enjoying the area.

“The best part for me personally is seeing so many artists, half of them returning from last year because they enjoyed it, and just seeing everyone brighten up and settle in. Just enjoy the day and the people and the place,” said Foley.

UPLC staff say because the Chocolay Bayou runs into Lake Superior, the park has many environmental benefits.

“These wetland habitats really provide a lot of food resources for the migratory birds and then there is also quite a variety of habitats that exist in this small piece of land, but it hosts a lot of diversity,” said Fastiggi.

UPLC staff say they plan to add more hands-on art activities for visitors next year.

