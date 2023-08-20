Snowbound Books hosts ‘Books and Brews’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday, Snowbound Books Kicked off its Books and Brews event at Ore Docks Brewing Co.

The event is designed to be like a Scholastic book fair with art, posters, music and, of course, books. Drinks were also available for those who attended and icebreakers were spread around the room at each table.

Snowbound Books Employee Gretchen McKenzie said events like these are valuable to the book community.

“It’s important to the book community because just expanding the literary community is great. Hopefully, people will stick around and meet some new book friends or maybe start some new book clubs. Who knows, anything can happen,” said McKenzie.

Snowbound Books will bring another Books and Brews event in the spring.

