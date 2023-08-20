Snowbound Books hosts ‘Books and Brews’

Snowbound Books hosted its Books and Brews event at the Ore Dock Brewery.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday, Snowbound Books Kicked off its Books and Brews event at Ore Docks Brewing Co.

The event is designed to be like a Scholastic book fair with art, posters, music and, of course, books. Drinks were also available for those who attended and icebreakers were spread around the room at each table.

Snowbound Books Employee Gretchen McKenzie said events like these are valuable to the book community.

“It’s important to the book community because just expanding the literary community is great. Hopefully, people will stick around and meet some new book friends or maybe start some new book clubs. Who knows, anything can happen,” said McKenzie.

Snowbound Books will bring another Books and Brews event in the spring.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Michael John-Robert Bertrand
Menominee man faces life in prison for habitual home invasion offenses
New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
Packers-Patriots preseason game suspended after serious injury
$100,000 has been raised to benefit Cal Carlson, a Yooper fighting ALS.
Fundraising for Cal Carlson, Yooper fighting ALS, tops $100k
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stops by Upper Michigan Today
Loadmaster in Norway
Loadmaster expanding facility, hiring in Norway

Latest News

Deputies determined the vehicle, driven by a 56-year-old man, was traveling southbound on...
1 injured in 5-vehicle rollover crash in Portage Township
Snowbound Books hosted its Books and Brews event at the Ore Dock Brewery.
Snowbound Books hosts ‘Books and Brews’
The sign to the Chocolay Bayou Nature Reserve.
UP Land Conservancy combines art, nature with 3rd annual Bayou Art Walk
Scouts had the opportunity to cook peach cobbler in a dutch oven.
UP State Fair wraps up with Scout Day