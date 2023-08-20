Packers-Patriots preseason game suspended after serious injury

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The game was suspended after the injury. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - The Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots preseason game was suspended Saturday night.

In the 4th quarter, Patriots rookie Cornerback Isaiah Bolden suffered a head-on collision while attempting to make a tackle. He was carted off the field on a stretcher.

The game officials then announced the game was suspended midway through the 4th quarter. The Patriots announced on “X” formerly known as Twitter, that “[Bolden] has all feelings in his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and evaluations.”

The game was suspended with the Patriots leading the Packers, 21-17 in the 4th quarter.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Michael John-Robert Bertrand
Menominee man faces life in prison for habitual home invasion offenses
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stops by Upper Michigan Today
FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Prosecutor urges life sentence for Michigan shooter who killed 4 students
Loadmaster in Norway
Loadmaster expanding facility, hiring in Norway
A new class of officers swear in during their graduation ceremony.
NMU Regional Police Academy honors new class of graduates

Latest News

Vendors operating the wine table at the 2023 Keweenaw Brewfest were all similes.
Keweenaw Brewfest returns for first time since 2019
This was what stage two of the pasty relay race looked like.
Inaugural Pasty Olympics takes the spotlight at the Annual Pasty Fest
$100,000 has been raised to benefit Cal Carlson, a Yooper fighting ALS.
Fundraising for Cal Carlson, Yooper fighting ALS, tops $100k
Saturday in Munising, veterans played golf and raised money for all veteran organizations in...
4th annual veteran golf scramble raises more than $16K