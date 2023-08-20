Packers-Patriots preseason game suspended after serious injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - The Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots preseason game was suspended Saturday night.

In the 4th quarter, Patriots rookie Cornerback Isaiah Bolden suffered a head-on collision while attempting to make a tackle. He was carted off the field on a stretcher.

The game officials then announced the game was suspended midway through the 4th quarter. The Patriots announced on “X” formerly known as Twitter, that “[Bolden] has all feelings in his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and evaluations.”

The game was suspended with the Patriots leading the Packers, 21-17 in the 4th quarter.

