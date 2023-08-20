Keweenaw Brewfest returns for first time since 2019

Vendors operating the wine table at the 2023 Keweenaw Brewfest were all similes.
Vendors operating the wine table at the 2023 Keweenaw Brewfest were all similes.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This afternoon the annual Keweenaw Brewfest returned for the first time since 2019 at the Houghton City Pier.

The Rotary Club of Houghton has been hosting Brewfest for 11 years. The Club’s President Eli A. Karttunen said Saturday’s event had over 1,000 in attendance with live music and five food vendors. They said Brewfest had two different beer distributors offering 274 different varieties of alcohol including wine and shelter. He also went on to said this year’s Brewfest is a fundraiser for the portage lake district library.

“Their teen area is being renovated and expanded,” Karttunen said. “To be able to provide after-school programming opportunities for our young people that are near and dear to rotary international’s hearts, and we are really glad to sponsor them this year.”

The Rotary Club of Houghton said they want to thank everyone that came out and they are looking forward to having even more vendors next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Michael John-Robert Bertrand
Menominee man faces life in prison for habitual home invasion offenses
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stops by Upper Michigan Today
FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Prosecutor urges life sentence for Michigan shooter who killed 4 students
Loadmaster in Norway
Loadmaster expanding facility, hiring in Norway
A new class of officers swear in during their graduation ceremony.
NMU Regional Police Academy honors new class of graduates

Latest News

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
Packers-Patriots preseason game suspended after serious injury
This was what stage two of the pasty relay race looked like.
Inaugural Pasty Olympics takes the spotlight at the Annual Pasty Fest
$100,000 has been raised to benefit Cal Carlson, a Yooper fighting ALS.
Fundraising for Cal Carlson, Yooper fighting ALS, tops $100k
Saturday in Munising, veterans played golf and raised money for all veteran organizations in...
4th annual veteran golf scramble raises more than $16K