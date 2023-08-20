Keweenaw Brewfest returns for first time since 2019

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This afternoon the annual Keweenaw Brewfest returned for the first time since 2019 at the Houghton City Pier.

The Rotary Club of Houghton has been hosting Brewfest for 11 years. The Club’s President Eli A. Karttunen said Saturday’s event had over 1,000 in attendance with live music and five food vendors. They said Brewfest had two different beer distributors offering 274 different varieties of alcohol including wine and shelter. He also went on to said this year’s Brewfest is a fundraiser for the portage lake district library.

“Their teen area is being renovated and expanded,” Karttunen said. “To be able to provide after-school programming opportunities for our young people that are near and dear to rotary international’s hearts, and we are really glad to sponsor them this year.”

The Rotary Club of Houghton said they want to thank everyone that came out and they are looking forward to having even more vendors next year.

